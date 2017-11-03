Reno Police Address 'Refuse Fascism' Protests Planned Across the Country

Thousands of people across the country are expected to protest this Saturday to condemn fascism.

The no fascism protest is planned in cities like Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. It is unclear if there are protests planned for Reno however, the possibility of violent protesters or anti-protesters is sparking concern.

Reno Police say they've been watching social media to see how locals are responding.

"We became aware of this Refuse Facism Day on November 4th several months ago. Since then, we've kind of just been watching social media to see what kind of local response we'd get and so far we really haven't seen any." - Lt. Robert Larson, Reno Police Department

Lieutenant Larson says if a protests does happen in Reno they will have staff on hand to make sure the event remains peaceful.