Court Records: Mueller Estimates Three Week Trial for Manafort, Gates

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says a man missing from Sun Valley was found safe at Rancho San Rafael Park in Reno on Friday morning.More >>
A winter storm warning is up for the Sierra and Lake Tahoe through Saturday evening with 1-2+ feet of snow, and chain controls and travel delays can be expected along our mountain passes.More >>
A new art exhibit on display in the Jot Travis Building at the University of Nevada, Reno shows 6 aces descending from left to right, with the final axe pinning the American flag to the wall.More >>
BMW is recalling more than 1.4 million cars and SUVs in two U.S. recalls due to the risk of fires under the hood.More >>
A military judge has ruled that Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl should serve no prison time for endangering comrades by walking off his Afghanistan post.More >>
The plan calls for 4,700 homes, which is about 4.8 houses per acre. The goal is to break ground at the end of 2018.More >>
Tesla CEO Elon Musk says while the company recently delivered its 250,000th Tesla, it is experiencing a slowdown at the Gigafactory east of Sparks.More >>
Police officers are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Thursday morning near Parkview Street and Mazzone Avenue near Neil Road in Reno.More >>
Authorities say an SUV driver suffered minor injuries after being hit by a UPS truck in south Reno on Thursday.More >>
The Mojave Mental Health Clinic, a component of the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine, will be closing its doors by the end of the year.More >>
