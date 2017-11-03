BMW Recalls 1.4 Million Cars Due to Risk of Under-Hood Fires - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

BMW Recalls 1.4 Million Cars Due to Risk of Under-Hood Fires

BMW is recalling more than 1.4 million cars and SUVs in two U.S. recalls due to the risk of fires under the hood.

The biggest recall includes over 740,000 1, 3 and 5-Series cars, the Z4 sports car and X3 and X5 SUVs mainly from 2007 through 2011.

Government documents Friday show that a heater for the positive crankcase ventilation valve can overheat and cause the valve to melt. No injuries have been reported. Dealers will replace the heater.

The second recall covers nearly 673,000 3-Series cars from 2006 to 2011. Wiring for the heating and air conditioning system can overheat and cause connectors to melt. Four drivers reported injuries.

Dealers will replace the wiring and connectors. Both recalls begin Dec. 18.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

