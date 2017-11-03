Art Exhibit at UNR Creates Unrest

A new art exhibit on display in the Jot Travis Building at the University of Nevada, Reno shows 6 axes descending from left to right, with the final axe pinning the American flag to the wall.

The artist is UNR graduate student and veteran Mark Combs. He did not respond for comment, but the description of the art exhibit reads in part, "My work is intended to shock and provoke a conversation that should be happening across the country. It questions, 'Where is America?'"

Emily Cowlishaw, a freshman at UNR, said she walks passed the exhibit on her way to class, and she finds the use of the flag offensive.

"It's supposed to provoke the question 'Where is America?'" Cowlishaw said. "But I do not see it like that. I think it's a big slap in the face to vets and people that fought for this country."

Another freshman at UNR, Dominick Biasotti, said he first saw the image online, but when he saw it in person, it got him more emotional.

"The flag is more than just an art piece," Biasotti said. "It symbolizes a lot more."

The University released a statement saying in part, "In the context of our mission as educators and inspired by the founding documents of this nation which guide our work, we affirm our commitment to a communal and shared responsibility to forms of expression protected by the law including the creation and exhibition of works of art and to lawful disagreement with the sentiments expressed by works of art."

Cowlishaw believes the University should remove the art exhibit, comparing it to the Swastikas found in the Church of Fine Arts stairwell at UNR. She says she was satisfied with the response the Swastikas received, but doesn't understand why this is any different.



"They haven't done anything about this and I think this is equally offensive to a different group of people," Cowlishaw said. "And I think it should be addressed in the same manner."

Kara Savant, an employee at the College of Fine Arts, says the setting of the exhibit is meant to make people feel emotion.

"It's placed within a gallery setting it's placed in a space that's supposed to facilitate dialogue about something." Savant said.

Savant talked about how people online and on social media tend to hide behind their screens, and says simply seeing a picture of the display online doesn't do it justice, especially if it doesn't provide and explanation of the artist's message.

"Pieces like this 3-D work is not meant to be viewed through a screen. Come here, feel the tension around the piece, feel the emotion around the piece, and maybe people will see something else."

The exhibit will be on display through November 9th.