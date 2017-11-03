Nevada Volleyball Wins at UNLV

Nevada Release

11/2/2017

– Splitting Governor’s Series points on the year, the Nevada Wolf Pack volleyball team (8-17, 6-7 MW) defeated the UNLV Rebels (8-18, 4-9 MW) three sets to one Thursday night in Las Vegas.

Senior Madison Foley picked up double-double No. 2 on the year with her 20 kills and 12 digs. The 20 kills marked a match high. She was joined by sophomore Ayla Fresenius, who recorded her seventh double-double of the season with 16 kills and 20 digs. Junior Peighton De Von also hit double-figure kills, racking up 11 while hitting .400 on the night. Rounding out even more double-digit kill performances were sophomores Jamila Minor (12) and Shayla Hoeft (11). Sophomore setter Dalyn Burns recorded 63 assists, shattering her previous career high. She also recorded a double-double, the third Wolf Pack player on the night, with 12 digs. Sophomore libero Camille Davey led the match with 10 digs.

It was UNLV that would take the first lead of the match, but not one that would last long. After tying it up at five a piece, Nevada scored the next three points to go up 8-5. The Wolf Pack lead would live until UNLV tied it at 14 all before taking a 16-15 lead to begin plenty of back-and-forth. The two teams duked it out well into extra play, but it was UNLV that would come out on top, 31-29.

The second set didn’t see quite the back-and-forth set one did, but it stayed close throughout. With Nevada up 23-20, the Rebels roared back to tie it up at 25 and force yet more free volleyball. It was short lived, however, as Nevada would score the final two points and win the set 27-25 to even the match at a set a piece.

Set three was the smoothest of them all as Nevada cruised to a 25-19 victory to go up 2-1 in the match. Fresenius also eclipsed 10 kills, giving her her seventh double-double of the year.

It was yet another tight battle down the stretch of set four. The match tied up at 22, 23 and 24 before Nevada scored the final two points to close it out and take the set 26-24 and the match 3-1.

The Pack will head right to Albuquerque, N.M. where they’ll face the New Mexico Lobos Saturday at 11 a.m. PT.