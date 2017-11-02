Rattlesnake Mountain Area Could Get Planned Community

980 acres along the east side of Rattlesnake Mountain could become Reno's newest planned development. The area from Donner Springs to South Meadows Parkway, including Butler Ranch, could see new housing, businesses and open space in the community known as "Daybreak."

"What this master plan represents is really a full, broad spectrum of housing products and housing opportunities that really are needed in our community," Andy Durling, Principal Planner for Wood Rodgers said.

Most of the project is on the west side of the SouthEast Connector, which will become Veterans Parkway.

"It's a very large project," Durling said. "What's also very unique about this is that it's a very large infill project. It's effectively connecting the communities of South Meadows and Donner Springs, Hidden Valley."

The plan calls for 4,700 homes, which is about 4.8 houses per acre. Durling says that is similar to the communities in South Meadows. As northern Nevada's population grows, housing is needed even more. The median income is not keeping pace with the median home price, so the houses could be especially important for first-time buyers or those who earn the median income, which is outpaced by the median home price.

"Town homes, duets, duplexes, things like that that are going to provide entry-level housing opportunities for new families," Durling said.

A large area of the project is on the northeast side of Rattlesnake Mountain, including the area east of Donner Springs Elementary School on the Butler Ranch.

"All the old ranches have transitioned, and really, this is kind of the last one," Durling said.

The south end of the project will include a mix of construction, including a town center that could be similar to the South Creek Center on Foothill Road. The man-made Alexander Lake would be drained to allow more houses and to bring the Steamboat Creek back to its natural course. With new developments, drainage and flood prevention are part of the planning process.

"This area is regulated to a 117-year flood plane, and we're going to have to mitigate to that, but we're actually going to go beyond that and provide 125 percent of the mitigation in that area," Durling said.

The project also includes a narrow sliver of land on the east side of Veterans Parkway. More than 125 acres will be used for single-family housing. 20 acres are set aside in that area for a future high school that sits next to BLM land.

"We are working with the school district to be able to provide that 20 acres, in addition to having them go get possibly a land transfer from BLM to get the remainder of acreage necessary for a high school," Durling said.

One of the questions with that property is how to handle the feral horses that live in that area. The developers are working with the Department of Agriculture to plan for the horses to have access to the water but fenced out of the community where they would be safer.

An elementary school and a charter school could also be part of the plan.

Developers presented the Master Plan in October and they are presenting a more specific breakdown of the project later this month. The City of Reno still has to approve the plan, and there is a lot of work left. The goal is to break ground at the end of 2018.