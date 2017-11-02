SFD Investigating Cause of Structure Fire Near Howard Drive

The Sparks Fire Department is investigating the cause of a structure fire that they responded to and quickly knocked out Thursday on the 2800 Block of Howard Drive.

They arrived to find smoke coming from the windows of the home, and all occupants and a family pet safely self evacuated.

The fire was contained in one bedroom.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Red Cross will be handling accommodations for the family until they can return to their home.