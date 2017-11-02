Vampire Facelift

Open enrollment for insurance through the Affordable Care Act starts Wednesday, and officials are urging residents to sign up as soon as they can. There are some big changes in store for this open enrollment period, including a shorter deadline.More >>
Northern Nevadans that are uninsured, under-insured, or without a social security card will be able to receive free medical care at the clinics.More >>
Chronic pain and mental illness is a daily battle for millions of people. However, relief is coming from a drug you might not expect called Ketamine. When two Reno doctors observed the profound benefits it had on patients, they wanted to make this therapy available to those who are suffering here in northern Nevada. We take you inside Sierra Ketamine Clinics for Health Watch.More >>
The Trump administration is proposing new health insurance regulations that could affect basic benefits required by the Affordable Care Act, starting in 2019.More >>
President Trump's declaration, which will be effective for 90 days and can be renewed, will allow the government to redirect resources in various ways and to expand access to medical services in rural areas.More >>
A federal panel recommended Wednesday that older people already vaccinated for shingles get a new, better shot.More >>
You might spot a new trend at a handful of area schools. Students are wearing t-shirts that may very well look different every time they wear them. They are called Swap Ts. How they are helping with social and emotional learning in Health Watch.More >>
State officials are committing more than $1 million to fight prescription opioid abuse in Nevada.More >>
The unusually high number of viral meningitis cases recently recorded in Susanville and in Washoe County continues to rise according to health officials.More >>
Medicare beneficiaries can now enroll or change health insurance plans.More >>
