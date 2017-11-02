Police Seek Public's Help in Locating Missing Person

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public's help in locating 33-year-old Samuel Jacob Dyquisto who was last seen in the area of the 5600 block of Igloo Drive at approximately 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

He is described as a white male, approximately 6 feet tall, 215 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He answers to the name of Jake and typically wears loose-fitting, comfortable clothes and could possibly have a brown canvas jacket.

Dyquisto has no known means of transportation and is expected to be travelling on foot.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Jake Dyquisto is asked to contact the Washoe County Sheriff’s non-emergency dispatch at (775) 785-WCSO.