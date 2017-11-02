White Pine County Sheriff Resigns After 30 Years on Force - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

White Pine County Sheriff Resigns After 30 Years on Force

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Facebook, Sheriff Dan Watts Courtesy: Facebook, Sheriff Dan Watts

White Pine County Sheriff Dan Watts says he is resigning from his position effective November 10th. 

In a letter filed October 23rd to White Pine County Commissioners, Watts says he has accepted a position with another law enforcement organization. 

The Ely Times reports Watts has accepted another position with the Shoshone Tribe as its chief of police. Watts signed a four-year contract with the tribe.

“This was not an effortless decision, as I am truly grateful for the rewarding employment I’ve had with WPCO Sheriff’s Office for the past thirty (30) years.”

He says Captain Scott Henriod will take over.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.