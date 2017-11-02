White Pine County Sheriff Resigns After 30 Years on Force

White Pine County Sheriff Dan Watts says he is resigning from his position effective November 10th.

In a letter filed October 23rd to White Pine County Commissioners, Watts says he has accepted a position with another law enforcement organization.

The Ely Times reports Watts has accepted another position with the Shoshone Tribe as its chief of police. Watts signed a four-year contract with the tribe.

“This was not an effortless decision, as I am truly grateful for the rewarding employment I’ve had with WPCO Sheriff’s Office for the past thirty (30) years.”

He says Captain Scott Henriod will take over.