Additional Pedestrian Improvements Planned for West of Downtown Reno

It has been the scene of several car crashes involving pedestrians and it is now getting more improvements to keep people safe.

Crews recently began installing temporary medians to help protect pedestrians at the intersection of Fourth and Washington Streets.

The City of Reno, property owners, and the Regional Transportation Commission are studying the area to find out if a traffic light or roundabout is a better fit.

In the meantime, interim islands were built to help reduce speeds and add an additional flasher in the middle for increased visability.

Officials are also considering a light or a roundabout at the next block at Fourth and Ralston Streets.

