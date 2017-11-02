SUV Driver Suffers Minor Injuries After Hit by UPS Truck - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

SUV Driver Suffers Minor Injuries After Hit by UPS Truck

Posted: Updated:

Authorities say an SUV driver suffered minor injuries after being hit by a UPS truck in south Reno on Thursday.  

Authorities say the UPS driver ran a stop sign heading north on Double Diamond at Trademark Drive. 

The truck hit the SUV causing the truck to hit the median and into a nearby ditch.  

There’s no word on if the UPS driver was hurt. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.