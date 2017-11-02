President Trump Nominates Jerome Powell for Fed Chair

President Donald Trump is choosing Federal Reserve board member Jerome Powell to become the next chair of the U.S. central bank.

Trump says Powell has the "wisdom and leadership" to guide the U.S. economy through any challenges it may face.

He is calling Powell, "strong," ''committed" and "smart."

Trump announced Powell's nomination Thursday at a White House ceremony. If confirmed by the Senate, Powell would succeed Janet Yellen when her term ends in February.

Yellen is the first woman to lead the Federal Reserve; she'll also be the first Fed leader in decades to be denied a second term after completing a first.

The 64-year-old Powell is seen as a safe choice. He supported the cautious approach to interest rate hikes that Yellen pursued during her tenure.

U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) released this statement:

“It is imperative that the next Chair of the Federal Reserve be equipped with the qualifications, experience, and temperament necessary to enact policies that will safeguard the health and stability of our country’s economy. I look forward to reviewing Mr. Powell’s nomination and examining his commitment to ensuring the resiliency of our financial system.”

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)