City of Reno Seeks Input for Arch Refresh Project

The City of Reno wants your input on how to refresh the arch in downtown Reno.

The Reno Arch Refresh Projects survey will take place through December 7th, 2017.

Citizens can take the survey:

Online at Reno.gov/Arch .

. In person on the first floor of Reno City Hall, starting on November 3. City Hall is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., except on City-observed holidays.

In person at one of the five November Neighborhood Advisory Board (NAB) meetings, starting on November 2, 2017 (today) at 5:30 p.m. at McKinley Arts and Culture Center. The other four NAB meetings this month are on November 7, 14, 16 and 30.

The City says the arch is in need of maintenance and repair. Enhancement and preservation efforts will include painting, electrical maintenance and replacement of the metal skin on the legs of the arch. It could also include color-changeable display options.

The Reno City Council approved the Reno Arch Refresh Project base bid contract on August 23, 2017 in the amount of $226,088, of which the Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority (RSCVA) will contribute $87,500. Depending on the results of the public survey, the contract could potentially amount to more than $226,088.

Staff plans to return to Council in December for further direction, once input from the public has been gathered.

(The City of Reno contributed to this report.)