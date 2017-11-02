Carson City Sheriff's Office Seeks Help Identifying Car Used in - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Carson City Sheriff's Office Seeks Help Identifying Car Used in Several Crimes

Posted: Updated:

The Carson City Sheriff's Office says it needs help identifying the owner of a car that was used in several crimes early last month. 

Deputies say on October 8th, a man stole a wallet from a car at the Carson Hot Springs.  

They say they suspect drove to Walmart at 3200 Market Street in Carson City and used the victim's credit cards to buy merchandise.

The suspect's vehicle is a black Toyota 4Runner with black wheels and tires. It has roof racks, a brush guard, fog lamps, and floor boards. The Toyota appeared to be the body style from 1996-2002.

If you have any information that can help authorities, call Detective Olson at 775-283-7856 or call the non-emergency line at 775-887-2677.    

