Someone 2 Know: Nancy Silver

Three years ago, the Silver State joined a national program whose goal is to see 100 percent of our high schoolers not only graduate, but be completely prepared for the work force, college or military.

This week’s Someone 2 Know has been with the program since it started.

Nancy Silver’s warm smile reaches out to the group of teens, in class at Spanish Springs High School, many of whom are applying for college. "What are you gonna do?" she asks one of the boys.

Knowing what these high schoolers want to do is more than just a job for Silver. As the coordinator for a program called Jobs for America's Graduates or "JAG", she's charged with helping high risk kids get through high school and beyond.

"You know, I love seeing them when they're young because I like to see them grow. That's my favorite thing about it and I'm probably gonna get emotional – wait,” Nancy says choking up and looking away, “Because I love to see them grow with the program and that's what we like to see. You know, they come in not knowing what they're doing with their life."

"We help our students road-map their lives from the time we get them till they are young adults in the working world," says JAG Specialist, Jake Merrill.

JAG is a national program. Governor Sandoval established a Nevada chapter in 2014. Spanish Springs High School has the biggest program in the region and is one of 13 in northern Nevada that Nancy oversees - along with the in-class specialists.

"The kids love Nancy, we love Nancy. I call her, instead of Nancy Silver, I call her the golden girl," says Steve Voss, the Regional Program Director for JAG Nevada.

"Nancy is probably the best boss I've ever had. She's very responsive to what we need, always goes out of her way to make sure we have any supplies and support we need," says Merrill.

Most of the kids who participate in JAG - sophomores, juniors and seniors - are considered at a high risk of dropping out. Attendance, grades or behavior are factors but some just need a little extra guidance and Nancy is driven to make sure they all get what they need to succeed.

"She brings the heart and kinda the soul of our program here in northern Nevada, her enthusiasm, her passion," says Voss.

"Passion is the word I like to use,” Nancy says, “Because it is a passion for me to see the kids - just to see the kids and to see the passion my specialists have."

And Silver’s dedication is definitely appreciated. "She's really supportive for the program, she's here a lot, love to have her around,” says Spanish Springs senior Alisa Prary.

The JAG program is in all but two of Washoe County's high schools. Nancy says she's working on changing that.

For more about the JAG Nevada program, click here - http://jagnv.org/