Carson City Sheriff's Office Offers Holiday Safety Tips

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office detectives are now asking southern Nevada residents if they have any information in an ongoing homicide investigation in Sun Valley.More >>
Police officers are currently on scene of a fatal shooting near Parkview Street and Mazzone Avenue near Neil Road in Reno.More >>
The Carson City Sheriff's Office says it needs help identifying the owner of a car that was used in several crimes early last month.More >>
House Republicans have released their tax cut plan - and it would slash the corporate tax rate, lowers taxes for most people and limit a cherished deduction for homeowners.More >>
Tesla CEO Elon Musk says while the company recently delivered its 250,000th Tesla, it is experiencing a slowdown at the Gigafactory east of Sparks.More >>
Police officers are currently on scene of a fatal shooting near Parkview Street and Mazzone Avenue near Neil Road in Reno.More >>
The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office and Mine Safety and Health Administration are investigating a mining accident between a haul truck and a light vehicle that killed two people at the Marigold Mine Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Police say they've arrested a man suspected of walking into a suburban Denver Walmart and immediately opening fire with a handgun, killing two men and a woman Wednesday night.More >>
RTC has announced they will be installing traffic signals at intersections in North Valleys to improve traffic safety starting Monday.More >>
The suspect is described as a white male, six feet tall, 180 pounds, and wearing flip-flops.More >>
