Kidde Recalls More Than 40 Million Fire Extinguishers That May Not Work

Kidde Recalls More Than 40 Million Fire Extinguishers That May Not Work

More than 40 million fire extinguishers in the U.S. and Canada because they might not work in an emergency.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says on its website that it's aware of one death because of a problem with extinguishers made by Kidde. In 2014, extinguishers didn't work for emergency responders who were trying to fight a car fire after a crash.

The recall covers 134 models of push-button and plastic-handle extinguishers made from 1973 through Aug. 15 of this year.

The government says the extinguishers can become clogged. Also, the nozzle can come off and pose an injury hazard.

Owners should contact Kidde to ask for a replacement and for instructions on how to return recalled models.

Kidde can be reached at (855) 271-0773 or at www.kidde.com.

