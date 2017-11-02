President Trump, GOP Push First Tax Revamp in Three Decades

House Republicans have released their tax cut plan - and it would slash the corporate tax rate, lowers taxes for most people and limit a cherished deduction for homeowners.More >>
More than 40 million fire extinguishers in the U.S. and Canada because they might not work in an emergency.More >>
Police officers are currently on scene of a fatal shooting near Parkview Street and Mazzone Avenue near Neil Road in Reno.More >>
The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is starting the Holiday Food Drive Season with a drive-by Holiday Food Drive Kick-Off event this Thursday at Grand Sierra Resort.More >>
Police say they've arrested a man suspected of walking into a suburban Denver Walmart and immediately opening fire with a handgun, killing two men and a woman Wednesday night.More >>
The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office and Mine Safety and Health Administration are investigating a mining accident between a haul truck and a light vehicle that killed two people at the Marigold Mine Tuesday afternoon.More >>
RTC has announced they will be installing traffic signals at intersections in North Valleys to improve traffic safety starting Monday.More >>
Police officers are currently on scene of a fatal shooting near Parkview Street and Mazzone Avenue near Neil Road in Reno.More >>
Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District put out a 10-acre fire that broke out behind Lois Allen Elementary School early Thursday morning.More >>
Police are investigating a car that crashed into a building in downtown Reno early Thursday morning.More >>
