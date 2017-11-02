Reno Police Investigate Fatal Shooting Near Neil Road

Police officers are currently on scene of a fatal shooting near Parkview Street and Mazzone Avenue near Neil Road in Reno.

Police say they responded to the area around 5 a.m. on the report of shots fired.

Police say there is one victim. Police have not released the victim's name.

Parkview is currently closed, and may be closed until for noon for an investigation.

If you have any information that can help authorities, call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, or text your tip to 847411. Your information will remain anonymous.

We have a crew on scene right now gathering more information.