Reno Police Investigate Fatal Shooting Near Neil Road - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno Police Investigate Fatal Shooting Near Neil Road

Posted: Updated:

Police officers are currently on scene of a fatal shooting near Parkview Street and Mazzone Avenue near Neil Road in Reno.

Police say they responded to the area around 5 a.m. on the report of shots fired. 

Police say there is one victim. Police have not released the victim's name. 

Parkview is currently closed, and may be closed until for noon for an investigation. 

If you have any information that can help authorities, call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, or text your tip to 847411. Your information will remain anonymous.

We have a crew on scene right now gathering more information. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.