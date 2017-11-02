Reno Authorities Investigate Car Crash Into Building Near Neil R - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno Authorities Investigate Car Crash Into Building Near Neil Road

Posted: Updated:

Fire crews say they are investigating why a car crashed into a building early Thursday morning.

Crews say the incident happened just before 5:15 a.m. on Parkview Street and Mazzone Avenue near Neil Road.

Authorities say no one was hurt.

Earlier, crews responded to a similar incident at Park Tower condominiums near Island Avenue in downtown Reno around 4:15 a.m. 

One person suffered minor injuries in this crash. 

We're sending a crew to the Neil Road scene, and will release more information as soon as it becomes available. 

