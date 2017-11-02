RPD Investigating Car Crash Into Downtown Building - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

RPD Investigating Car Crash Into Downtown Building

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Reno Fire Department Courtesy: Reno Fire Department
Courtesy: Reno Fire Department Courtesy: Reno Fire Department

Police are investigating reports of a car crashing into a building in Downtown Reno.

During the early hours of Thursday morning, one car crashed into the Park Tower condominiums on Arlington and Island Avenues. The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. 

Island Avenue is closed between Arlington Avenue and Rainbow Street. 

We will update you when details become available. 

