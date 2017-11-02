Crews Respond to A Brush Fire in Sun Valley - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Crews Respond to A Brush Fire in Sun Valley

Truckee Fire Department put out the 10-acre fire that broke out behind Lois Allen elementary school early Thursday morning. 

Officials tell us that the fire first started in an abandoned car then it spread igniting a brush fire in the hills. Crews do not know how the car fire started,

No structures were damaged or lost. 

Reno Fire is taking over this fire.

Channel 2 is on the scene and will keep updating you on this developing story. 

