The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office Arrest Second Suspect in Connec - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office Arrest Second Suspect in Connection With Rainbow Market Robbery

Posted: Updated:

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office arrested a second suspect, 18-year-old Daniel Cunningham, in connection with an armed robbery of the Rainbow Market in Sun Valley that took place last Wednesday.

Cunningham was arrested in Yerington without incident.

The other suspect in the armed robbery, 18-year-old Anthony Shirley, was arrested in downtown Reno on Friday.

Deputies responded to the robbery within minutes, but the suspects ran with an undetermined amount of cash and merchandise.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (775) 328-3320 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.

