KOZZ Holding Stuff a Bus Event to Benefit Salvation Army

KOZZ and the Atlantis Casino Resort are holding a "Stuff a Bus" event, which collects donations of non-perishable food items, new clothing and toys and donates them to the Salvation Army. Donations will help The Salvation Army provide gifts to those in need in northern Nevada.



The first 50 people who donate a new or used coat will receive a voucher for two general admission tickets to The Main Event professional boxing match on Friday, Nov. 17 in the Reno-Sparks Convention Center.



Donations will be collected in the Atlantis West Parking Lot on the following dates and times:



Wednesday, Nov. 1: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 2: 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 3: 6 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Last year, Stuff-A-Bus collected 265 toys, 1,820 lbs. of food, 2,150 lbs. of clothing, and $1,385 in monetary donations.