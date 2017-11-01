KOZZ Holding Stuff a Bus Event to Benefit Salvation Army - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

KOZZ Holding Stuff a Bus Event to Benefit Salvation Army

Posted: Updated:

KOZZ and the Atlantis Casino Resort are holding a "Stuff a Bus" event, which collects donations of non-perishable food items, new clothing and toys and donates them to the Salvation Army. Donations will help The Salvation Army provide gifts to those in need in northern Nevada.

The first 50 people who donate a new or used coat will receive a voucher for two general admission tickets to The Main Event professional boxing match on Friday, Nov. 17 in the Reno-Sparks Convention Center.

Donations will be collected in the Atlantis West Parking Lot on the following dates and times:


Wednesday, Nov. 1: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 2: 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 3: 6 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Last year, Stuff-A-Bus collected 265 toys, 1,820 lbs. of food, 2,150 lbs. of clothing, and $1,385 in monetary donations.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.