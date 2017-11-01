RTC to Install Traffic Signals in North Valleys - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

RTC to Install Traffic Signals in North Valleys

RTC has announced they will be installing traffic signals at intersections in North Valleys to improve traffic safety starting Monday. 

The signals will be installed on both on and off ramps at Lemmon Drive and at the intersection of Moya Blvd and Red Rock Rd.

Lane closures and delays are possible during construction. 

