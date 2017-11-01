RTC Installing Traffic Signals in Lemmon Valley and Stead

The Nevada State Public Charter School Authority and Nevada Connections Academy have reached an agreement that allows the NCA to keep its charter for the next two years.More >>
The Nevada State Public Charter School Authority and Nevada Connections Academy have reached an agreement that allows the NCA to keep its charter for the next two years.More >>
RTC has begun installing traffic signals at an intersection in the North Valleys to improve traffic safety.More >>
RTC has begun installing traffic signals at an intersection in the North Valleys to improve traffic safety.More >>
The Reno City Council will consider adoption of its new master plan at a special meeting Wednesday morning. The master plan was created through the ReImagine Reno process.More >>
The Reno City Council will consider adoption of its new master plan at a special meeting Wednesday morning. The master plan was created through the ReImagine Reno process.More >>
A U.S. judge gave permission on Wednesday for a psychologist to examine infamous Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman at the New York City jail where he's charged in a drug-trafficking case.More >>
A U.S. judge gave permission on Wednesday for a psychologist to examine infamous Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman at the New York City jail where he's charged in a drug-trafficking case.More >>
The Reno High School JROTC will open the buffet at 8 a.m. with a special presentation of the colors, and the brunch buffet closes at 3 p.m.More >>
The Reno High School JROTC will open the buffet at 8 a.m. with a special presentation of the colors, and the brunch buffet closes at 3 p.m.More >>
All lanes are reopened at 6th street after a crash closed lanes for several hours.More >>
All lanes are reopened at 6th street after a crash closed lanes for several hours.More >>
Reno Police say they have arrested a juvenile suspected of stealing at least three cars and a moped and leading officers on a chase early Wednesday morning.More >>
Reno Police say they have arrested a juvenile suspected of stealing at least three cars and a moped and leading officers on a chase early Wednesday morning.More >>
A woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a bus near the University of Nevada, Reno on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
A woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a bus near the University of Nevada, Reno on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Reno police are investigating reports of shots fired early Wednesday.More >>
Reno police are investigating reports of shots fired early Wednesday.More >>
Artificial Intelligence is getting into the insurance business. This week a new tech-based insurance company at the forefront of the new industry expanded to Nevada, its seventh state since it launched in fall of 2016.More >>
Artificial Intelligence is getting into the insurance business. This week a new tech-based insurance company at the forefront of the new industry expanded to Nevada, its seventh state since it launched in fall of 2016.More >>