RTC Installing Traffic Signals in Lemmon Valley and Stead

Traffic signals are being installed at the intersection of Lemmon Drive and US 395. Red Rock Road and Moya Boulevard will also be getting a signal, but construction will not start until late November, early December. These intersection improvements will enhance safety and improve capacity on regional roads.

Construction will continue through early Spring and is weather-permitting.

The first phase of the project included pedestrian-safety improvements along Sky Vista Parkway, Stead Boulevard, Golden Valley Drive and Lemmon Drive. These improvements were completed in 2016.

This project was developed based on safety analysis and public comments received as part of the North Valleys Regional Multimodal Study and the Nevada Department of Transportation’s Reno/Sparks Freeway Study.

(Regional Transportation Commission contributed to this report)