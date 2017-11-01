Lower Threshold for Flooding This Season

18-year-old Daniel Cunningham was arrested in connection with an armed robbery of the Rainbow Market in Sun Valley that took place last Wednesday.More >>
18-year-old Daniel Cunningham was arrested in connection with an armed robbery of the Rainbow Market in Sun Valley that took place last Wednesday.More >>
Our first atmospheric river event is forecasted to move through Northern Nevada and California by the weekend, and while it's not expected to be strong enough to cause any flooding, the threshold for flooding this season is lower than last year, because we simply have more water in storage.More >>
Our first atmospheric river event is forecasted to move through Northern Nevada and California by the weekend, and while it's not expected to be strong enough to cause any flooding, the threshold for flooding this season is lower than last year, because we simply have more water in storage.More >>
Donations will help The Salvation Army provide gifts to those in need in northern Nevada.More >>
Donations will help The Salvation Army provide gifts to those in need in northern Nevada.More >>
RTC has announced they will be installing traffic signals at intersections in North Valleys to improve traffic safety starting Monday.More >>
RTC has announced they will be installing traffic signals at intersections in North Valleys to improve traffic safety starting Monday.More >>
Hillman was convicted in an electrocution murder of a former city councilman.More >>
Hillman was convicted in an electrocution murder of a former city councilman.More >>
The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office and Mine Safety and Health Administration are investigating a mining accident between a haul truck and a light vehicle that killed two people at the Marigold Mine Tuesday afternoon.More >>
The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office and Mine Safety and Health Administration are investigating a mining accident between a haul truck and a light vehicle that killed two people at the Marigold Mine Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Nevada state law requires all executions to be done by lethal injection, but no states can buy the traditional drugs needed to complete the sentences. The Nevada Department of Corrections consulted with the Chief Medical Officer and decided to carry out the execution with Diazepam, Fentanyl and Cisatracurium.More >>
Nevada state law requires all executions to be done by lethal injection, but no states can buy the traditional drugs needed to complete the sentences. The Nevada Department of Corrections consulted with the Chief Medical Officer and decided to carry out the execution with Diazepam, Fentanyl and Cisatracurium.More >>
The suspect is described as a white male, six feet tall, 180 pounds, and wearing flip-flops.More >>
The suspect is described as a white male, six feet tall, 180 pounds, and wearing flip-flops.More >>
Crews responded to two separate crashes involving a total four cars near the Lemmon Drive exit in north Reno early Tuesday morning.More >>
Crews responded to two separate crashes involving a total four cars near the Lemmon Drive exit in north Reno early Tuesday morning.More >>
Sparks Police investigate injury crash at the intersection of Prater and Pullman. The intersection is open.More >>
Sparks Police investigate injury crash at the intersection of Prater and Pullman. The intersection is open.More >>