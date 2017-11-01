Woman Convicted in 1988 Murder of Former Sparks City Councilman Dies in Prison Hospital

A woman, Janine Hillman, who was convicted in 1988 in the murder a former sparks city councilman, Valentine Galleron, has died in Valley Hospital Medical Center in Las Vegas, Nevada at the age of 85. Hillman was serving two life sentences for her part in the murder.

In 1987, Hillman, Randy Howard and Valerie Fuentes killed Galleron by throwing a television set into his hot tub after he was forced to get into it.