Washoe County Sheriff's Office Seek Public's Help in Identifying - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Washoe County Sheriff's Office Seek Public's Help in Identifying Wine Theft Suspect

Posted: Updated:

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for the public’s help with identifying a man suspected of stealing more than 50 bottles of wine, valued at around $15,000, from a supermarket in Incline Village Monday, October 23.

The suspect is described as a white male, six feet tall, 180 pounds, and wearing flip-flops. 

Anyone with information about the suspect in this theft is being asked to contact the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (775) 328-3320 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.

