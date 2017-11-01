Carson City Sheriff's Office Seeks Public's Help in Locating Stolen Trike Bicycle

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a stolen, adult-handicap trike, bicycle.

The bike was taken from the Carson Mall, 1227 South Carson Street, on October 30 and was recently purchased for a 31-year-old, mentally-handicap man who uses it as his sole source of transportation.

The public is urged to call the Carson City Sheriff’s office at 775-887-COPS (2677) if they have any information on the persons involved.

Photo courtesy of Catherine Ingbar.