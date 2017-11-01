Nevada Basketball Receives Votes in Preseason Polls

The University of Nevada men’s basketball team is receiving votes in the preseason Associated Press and USA Today Coaches poll. The Wolf Pack received seven votes in the AP poll and one in the USA Today Coaches poll.

Two of Nevada’s opponents Rhode Island and TCU are also receiving votes in both polls. RIU comes to Lawlor Events Center on Nov. 13. The TCU game is part of the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame Classic at Staples Center on Dec. 8 in Los Angeles.

Nevada is coming off an outstanding season capturing the Mountain West regular season and tournament titles. The Pack made Nevada’s first appearance in the NCAA Tournament in a decade and finished the season 28-7. In the 2017-18 MW preseason media poll Nevada was picked to repeat as conference champions.

The Pack are 2-0 in the exhibition season with one game remaining on Friday against Dominican University that will be a “Throwback” game at the Virginia Street Gym.

The team returns two junior starters in Jordan Caroline and Lindsey Drew. Caroline a preseason 2017-18 MW selection was the 2017 MW Tournament MVP and also earned second-team All-MW honors. He averaged 15 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. Drew was among the assist leaders in the MW averaging 4.7 per game. He contributed 5.9 points and 4.7 rebounds per outing.

Senior Elijah Foster along with sophomores Josh Hall and Charlie Tooley are back this season. Foster averaged 12 points and 7.4 rebounds starting seven games. Hall made nine starts and averaged 3.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. Tooley appeared in 16 games off the bench as a walk-on his freshman season.

Six newcomers will join the squad for the 2017-18 season. North Carolina State transfers Caleb and Cody Martin are expected to make an immediate impact after sitting out last season. The versatile 6-7 twins will see time at multiple positions. Caleb was selected by the MW media as the 2017-18 Newcomer of the Year.

A pair of senior guards that sat out last season are Hallice Cooke and Kendall Stephens. Cooke last played at Iowa State and Stephens at Purdue. Senior Darien Williams, a 6-8 big man from St. Johns joins the Pack and is immediately eligible to play this season as a graduate transfer.

Season tickets for adults start as low as $199 and youth tickets, eighth grade and under are $89. To purchase online go to NevadaWolfPack.com or call 775-348-PACK (7225) to speak with an account representative.

(University of Nevada, Reno)