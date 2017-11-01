Christmas Tree Permits Now Available

The U.S. Forest Service and BLM say Christmas tree permits are now available for purchase.

The Forest Service says permits to cut Christmas trees on the Austin-Tonopah, Ely, and Mountain City-Ruby Mountains-Jarbidge Ranger Districts on the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest are now available for purchase. The U.S. Forest Service Christmas Tree Program is designed for families, businesses, and institutions wishing to cut their own trees for decorating.

Christmas tree permits must be purchased in person and are issued on a first-come, first-serve basis for $5 each. Permits are nonrefundable and nontransferable, and only valid through Dec. 25, 2017.

Each Christmas tree permit is valid for the cutting of one tree in specific areas on lands managed by the Ranger District for which the permit was purchased. A map and cutting rules and regulations will be included with your permit. The permit does not authorize cutting on private, state, or other federal lands. Christmas trees also cannot be harvested within developed campgrounds, administrative sites, or designated wilderness areas.

The topping of trees and leaving behind high tree stumps is visually undesirable and can cause resource management problems. Ensure that the maximum height of the stump left behind is no taller than six inches above bare soil with no live branches left on the stump. Also attach the Christmas tree permit securely to the tree so it is visible during transportation.

Getting your tree early before the snow falls usually means better access on forest roads. High-clearance, 4-wheel drive vehicles, and traction devices are recommended when driving on mountain roads at this time of year. Vehicles with inadequate tires and/or no chains have caused extensive problems in the past, blocking roads and preventing other drivers from being able to enter or leave the cutting areas. Remember, most forest roads are not plowed in the winter. Leave early in the day to allow for maximum daylight. Be prepared for unpredictable weather and check road conditions before leaving.

The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest is also pleased to announce that all fourth graders are eligible for a free Christmas tree permit, while supplies last, through the Every Kid in a Park initiative. Every Kid in a Park is a nationwide call to action to build the next generation of conservationists. All fourth graders are eligible to receive an Every Kid in a Park Pass that allows free access to federal lands and waters across the country where entrance fees are charged for a full year. In support of this initiative, the Forest Service is making available a free Christmas tree permit to every interested fourth grader with an Every Kid in a Park Pass or paper voucher.

For additional information about the initiative and how to obtain a pass, visit https://www.everykidinapark.gov/. To be eligible for a free Christmas tree permit from the Humboldt-Toiyabe National, all fourth graders must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and present their Every Kid in a Park Pass or paper voucher.

---

Christmas tree tags are also available now from the Bureau of Land Management in Elko. The BLM tree permits are $4.00 each with a limit of 10 per individual. Permits for tree cutting on BLM administered lands can be obtained at the Elko BLM Office, 3900 Idaho Street, during regular office hours, 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Permits may also be obtained by mail from the BLM, Elko BLM Office, 3900 Idaho Street, Elko, NV 89801 before December 11th. Mail-in requests should include a check or money order payable to the Department of Interior-BLM, a return address, and the name and address of each person requesting a tree.



Additionally, BLM tree permits are available at the Wells Forest Service Office, 140 Pacific Ave, Wells, NV 89835, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and at the Montello Post Office. 143 Front St, Montello, NV 89830, Monday – Friday 7:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., 1:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.; Saturday 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.



Pinyon pine and Utah juniper are the only trees that can be cut on BLM administered lands. Trees cannot be cut in areas designated as wilderness study areas. BLM areas recommended for tree hunters are Spruce Mountain, east of Ruby Valley; Cherry Creek Range, west of Currie; the Leach Mountains, west of Montello; Dolly Varden Mountain, northeast of Currie; Pequop Mountains and Wood Hills, both east of Wells; Pilot Range, north of Wendover; and Sugar Loaf Peak, south of the Goshute Mountains.



The BLM advises tree cutters to plan ahead. Cold weather combined with snow can make travel into the mountains dangerous. Emergency equipment and supplies such as chains, snow tires, a first aid kit, blankets, and extra food and water are recommended. Always tell someone where you are going and an expected return time.

(Forest Service, BLM contributed to this report.)