WCSD Says Teachers Are Key to ELL Students' Success

The Washoe County School District recently announced a jump in their graduation rate and for their English Learning students, that rate almost doubled from 32% to 67%. The school district say it's all thanks to the teachers. "That is kuddos to the teachers. When we look at the children and know that we have a bunch of children with different needs including our English learning students and insuring that they have the tools to be successful," says WCSD Superintendent Traci Davis.

There are currently 122 different countries in the WCSD, and the English Learning program not only aims to help them learn English and succeed but it also helps them feel more welcomed. "I want you to feel comfortable, I want you to feel safe, I want you to be okay in your classroom and have some friends," says Double Diamond Elementary Principal Mike Dixon. Double Diamond Elementary currently has 26 different countries represented at the school, including the United States, they have over 90 students in their ELL program.

The ELL program starts in kindergarten and continues through high school. There are currently over 11,000 children in the program in Washoe County and they are all learning how to speak English while keeping their home language. "Knowing that for them to be successful they need to take tests and those are in English so insuring that we support their home language and value their culture but also saying 'hey this is what you need to be successful," says Davis.

For more information on the ELL program visit: https://www.washoeschools.net/Domain/80