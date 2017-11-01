Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt Announces Run for Nevada Governor

Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt announced on Wednesday that he is running for Governor of Nevada.

“I am running for Governor so that the dreams of Nevadans can endure and thrive beyond this generation and into the next,” said Laxalt, who currently serves as Nevada’s Attorney General. “This state has meant so much, and given so much, to me and to my family through the years. And it is with deep gratitude and humility that I ask for the trust of my fellow Nevadans, so that together, we can write Nevada’s next chapter — the greatest chapter yet in our state’s rich history.”



The announcement kicked off “The Laxalt 17” tour, a seven-day, statewide swing during which Laxalt will visit each of Nevada’s 17 counties. The first day of the tour features stops in Las Vegas as well as Reno/Sparks, with the trip ending in Pahrump on November 7.



“Over the next seven days, and throughout this campaign, I’ll be sharing my vision for Nevada with citizens all across our great Silver State,” Laxalt said. “I look forward to speaking with and hearing from my fellow Nevadans about how we can improve our schools, continue to grow our economy and create jobs, and keep our families and communities safe.



“I have an enormous amount of faith in the people of this state,” Laxalt continued. “I know that together, we can build a stronger, safer, freer and more prosperous Nevada.”

Term limits prevent Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval from running in 2018. State Treasurer Dan Schwartz and Las Vegas bicycle shop businessman and political newcomer Jared Fisher are also seeking the Republican nomination for governor.

The Republican has served as the state's chief prosecutor since 2015. He is a former lieutenant in the U.S. Navy and the grandson of former U.S. Sen. and Nevada Gov. Paul Laxalt.

Democrats Chris Giunchigliani and Clark County Commission colleague and chairman Steve Sisolak have said they will seek their party's gubernatorial nomination.

(The Associated Press also contributed to this report.)