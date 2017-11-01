Lawmakers Release Russia-Linked Facebook Ads

RTC has announced they will be installing traffic signals at intersections in North Valleys to improve traffic safety starting Monday.More >>
Hillman was convicted in an electrocution murder of a former city councilman.More >>
The suspect is described as a white male, six feet tall, 180 pounds, and wearing flip-flops.More >>
The bike was taken from the Carson Mall, 1227 South Carson Street, on October 30 and was recently purchased for a 31-year-old, mentally-handicap man who uses it as his sole source of transportation.More >>
We went to take a look at the last remnants of what used to be, and what folks there now think of its future.More >>
The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office and Mine Safety and Health Administration are investigating a mining accident between a haul truck and a light vehicle that killed two people at the Marigold Mine Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Nevada state law requires all executions to be done by lethal injection, but no states can buy the traditional drugs needed to complete the sentences. The Nevada Department of Corrections consulted with the Chief Medical Officer and decided to carry out the execution with Diazepam, Fentanyl and Cisatracurium.More >>
Crews responded to two separate crashes involving a total four cars near the Lemmon Drive exit in north Reno early Tuesday morning.More >>
Sparks Police investigate injury crash at the intersection of Prater and Pullman. The intersection is open.More >>
The missing teen has been found and is safe.More >>
