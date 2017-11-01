Washoe County Offers Preparation Tips Ahead of Winter Season

Washoe County wants residents to be prepared for the upcoming winter season.

Washoe County Community Services Department staff says it has emergency plans in place as well as crews positioned throughout the county. However, each winter season brings unforeseen weather events, with this, residents are urged to be prepared.

What you can do:

Plan and prepare. Washoe County encourages residents to be proactive and plan accordingly for the possibility of large snow events, or rising water levels through this winter and spring. This means understanding your risks if you live in a flood-prone area, have experienced flooding in the past, or need special medication on hand in case of a prolonged snowstorm.

Flood insurance. Due to a number of homes that experienced flood damage last year, flood insurance is highly recommended. To see the FEMA flood areas in Washoe County, click here.

Have a kit ready. In the event of another high precipitation year, Washoe County recommends all residents have an emergency kit ready. For what to include in an emergency kit, click here.

CodeRED Alerts. Washoe County Emergency Services urges residents to sign up to receive critical emergency notifications through the CodeRED system. To learn more and to sign up to receive these emergency phone alerts, click here.

Sandbags. Washoe County highly encourages all residents to prepare for winter weather. Should the need arise, sandbags are available at various locations throughout Washoe County. Please be prepared to fill the sandbags at the locations by bringing a shovel and assistance if possible.

The following locations will have sandbags available by 4:30 p.m., November 2:

• Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District Station #223, 130 Nectar St., Lemmon Valley

• Lemmon Drive and Pompe Way intersection, Lemmon Valley

• Blue Heron Circle and Warrior Lane intersection, Belli Ranch

• Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District Station #30, 3905 Old Hwy 395, Washoe Valley

• Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District Station #16, 1240 Eastlake Blvd, Washoe Valley

• Washoe County Operations Yard, 3101 Longley Lane, Reno

• Highland Ranch Parkway, one mile west of Pyramid Hwy, Sparks

• Andrew Lane and Paddlewheel Lane intersection, Pleasant Valley

Ditch and culvert maintenance. Washoe County Roads Division regularly cleans and services Washoe County ditches and maintains infrastructure. However, it is recommended that property owners also continually clear gutters and ditches to allow for proper drainage should high precipitation occur.

Weather predictions. Washoe County works with several partners including the Water Master, National Weather Service, and others, however there is no way of predicting what this winter season will bring. Washoe County partner, National Weather Service, has communicated there will be a storm hitting the area this Friday, November 3, that will continue into Sunday. While this is predicted to be light to moderate in severity, it is advised that all Washoe County residents be prepared and take precaution to protect life and property.

Communication. Washoe County will continue to keep all residents informed throughout this winter season. To subscribe to receive Washoe County emails, click here to be added to the list. Residents can also stay informed by following Washoe County on Twitter and Facebook. In addition, the community is encouraged to contact the Washoe 311 customer service center at any time for questions, concerns or to receive the latest information by dialing 3-1-1 from any phone or by calling 775-328-2003 or emailing washoe311@washoecounty.us.

