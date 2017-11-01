US Votes Against UN Resolution Condemning US Embargo on Cuba - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

US Votes Against UN Resolution Condemning US Embargo on Cuba

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: MGN, Manuel Elias/United Nations Courtesy: MGN, Manuel Elias/United Nations

The United States has voted against a U.N. resolution condemning America's economic embargo against Cuba, reversing last year's abstention by the Obama administration and reflecting worsening U.S.-Cuban relations.

The resolution was overwhelmingly approved in the 193-member General Assembly Wednesday by a vote of 191-2, with Israel joining the U.S. in voting "no."

Last October, then-President Barack Obama decided to abstain for the first time in 25 years following the restoration of U.S. diplomatic relations with Cuba in July 2016. Relations were broken in 1961 after Fidel Castro took power and installed a communist government in Cuba.

U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley said before the vote that the U.S. will vote against the embargo "as long as the Cuban people continue to be deprived of their human rights and fundamental freedoms."

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

