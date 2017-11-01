House Republicans to Keep Income Tax Rate for Wealthiest Earners

President Donald Trump says he will ask Congress to "immediately" begin work to terminate the Diversity Immigrant Visa Program, which he says was used by the alleged attacker to enter the United States. Officials have not yet said that was the case.More >>
U.S. Navy leaders are recommending a sweeping list of changes in sailor training, crew requirements and safety procedures to address systemic problems across the Pacific fleet that led to two deadly ship collisions earlier this year, killing 17 sailors.More >>
Washoe County wants residents to be prepared for the upcoming winter season.More >>
The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office and Mine Safety and Health Administration are investigating a mining accident between a haul truck and a light vehicle that killed two people at the Marigold Mine Tuesday afternoon.More >>
The United States has voted against a U.N. resolution condemning America's economic embargo against Cuba, reversing last year's abstention by the Obama administration and reflecting worsening U.S.-Cuban relations.More >>
Nevada state law requires all executions to be done by lethal injection, but no states can buy the traditional drugs needed to complete the sentences. The Nevada Department of Corrections consulted with the Chief Medical Officer and decided to carry out the execution with Diazepam, Fentanyl and Cisatracurium.More >>
Crews responded to two separate crashes involving a total four cars near the Lemmon Drive exit in north Reno early Tuesday morning.More >>
Sparks Police investigate injury crash at the intersection of Prater and Pullman. The intersection is open.More >>
The missing teen has been found and is safe.More >>
