Truck Driver Plows Through Bike Path Killing Eight in New York

Investigators are working to determine what led a 29-year-old Uzbek immigrant driver to plow down people on a bike path in New York City, killing eight.More >>
Investigators are working to determine what led a 29-year-old Uzbek immigrant driver to plow down people on a bike path in New York City, killing eight.More >>
Open enrollment for insurance through the Affordable Care Act starts Wednesday, and officials are urging residents to sign up as soon as they can. There are some big changes in store for this open enrollment period, including a shorter deadline.More >>
Open enrollment for insurance through the Affordable Care Act starts Wednesday, and officials are urging residents to sign up as soon as they can. There are some big changes in store for this open enrollment period, including a shorter deadline.More >>
Crews are responding to two separate crashes involving four vehicles in total near the Lemmon Drive exit in north Reno.More >>
Crews are responding to two separate crashes involving four vehicles in total near the Lemmon Drive exit in north Reno.More >>
Sparks Police investigate injury crash at the intersection of Prater and Pullman. The intersection is open.More >>
Sparks Police investigate injury crash at the intersection of Prater and Pullman. The intersection is open.More >>
The accident involved contact between a haul truck and a light vehicle at the Marigold Mine and resulted in two fatalities and multiple injuries.More >>
The accident involved contact between a haul truck and a light vehicle at the Marigold Mine and resulted in two fatalities and multiple injuries.More >>
The accident involved contact between a haul truck and a light vehicle at the Marigold Mine and resulted in two fatalities and multiple injuries.More >>
The accident involved contact between a haul truck and a light vehicle at the Marigold Mine and resulted in two fatalities and multiple injuries.More >>
Nevada state law requires all executions to be done by lethal injection, but no states can buy the traditional drugs needed to complete the sentences. The Nevada Department of Corrections consulted with the Chief Medical Officer and decided to carry out the execution with Diazepam, Fentanyl and Cisatracurium.More >>
Nevada state law requires all executions to be done by lethal injection, but no states can buy the traditional drugs needed to complete the sentences. The Nevada Department of Corrections consulted with the Chief Medical Officer and decided to carry out the execution with Diazepam, Fentanyl and Cisatracurium.More >>
Crews are responding to two separate crashes involving four vehicles in total near the Lemmon Drive exit in north Reno.More >>
Crews are responding to two separate crashes involving four vehicles in total near the Lemmon Drive exit in north Reno.More >>
Sparks Police investigate injury crash at the intersection of Prater and Pullman. The intersection is open.More >>
Sparks Police investigate injury crash at the intersection of Prater and Pullman. The intersection is open.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol has identified the motorcycle rider killed in a crash on US95A in Fernley on Sunday afternoon.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol has identified the motorcycle rider killed in a crash on US95A in Fernley on Sunday afternoon.More >>