Reno Fire Department Responds to Possible Fire Near Tierra Verde East and Selmi Drive

The Reno Fire Department responded to a possible fire at an apartment complex near Tierra Verde East and Selmi Drive.

It was initially reported as a smoke alarm, and when units arrived, smoke was found coming from one of the units.

An activated sprinkler flooded an apartment as well as the one below.

American Red Cross volunteers are assisting 6 adults affected by the incident by providing comfort and care.

The Red Cross Disaster Action Team volunteers are meeting with the residents to provide a safe place to sleep, food, clothing, medication and other essentials.