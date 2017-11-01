Missing Teenager Found - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Missing Teenager Found

Posted: Updated:

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help in locating a missing teenager, Demetrio Picazo Silva, that was last seen in the North Valleys area, and he has been found and is safe.

Silva briefly went missing this afternoon.

Silva is described as a 17-year-old male, approximately five feet, five inches tall, 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.  He was last seen wearing gray pants, a brown or tan jacket, and black Nike shoes.

According to Silva’s parents, Demetrio is a special needs child with the mental capacity of an 11-year-old and is non-verbal. He has not run away before and is not believed to be immediate danger.


 

