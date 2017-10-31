Injury Crash Shuts Down Prater/Pullman Intersection - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Injury Crash Shuts Down Prater/Pullman Intersection



Sparks police are responding to to an injury crash at the intersection of Prater and Pullman. 

The crash happened after a motorcyclist ran from police during a traffic stop on Prater. The motorcyclist reached speeds of 90 mph and crashed into an SUV at the Prater & Pullman intersection.

The reason the motorcyclist ran from police is unknown.

The intersection has been shut down due to debris cleanup, and there is currently not an estimated time when the intersection will reopen. Police are asking the public to avoid the area. 

This story will be updated with details as they become known. 

