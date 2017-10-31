Preliminary Report: Two Marigold Miners Run Over by 340-Ton Haul Truck

In a preliminary report, the U.S. Department of Labor says the two miners killed at a gold mine in Humboldt County were run over by a 340-ton haul truck.

SSR Mining Inc. says 60-year-old Pete Kuhn and 39-year-old Omar Bernal were riding in a van that was run over by the haul truck near Valmy on October 31st.

Seven trainees in the van were treated for minor injuries and released from an area hospital. The driver of the haul truck was hospitalized for treatment of shock.

Paul Benson, president and CEO of the mining company based in British Columbia, says it will take some time to determine what caused the accident. The U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration is investigating.

Operations at the mine were suspended after the accident, and SSR-Mining released this statement on the incident.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleagues, and our heartfelt sympathy goes out to their families," said Paul Benson, President and CEO of SSR Mining. "This incident is particularly upsetting as the health and safety of our employees is our highest priority. We are fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation to determine the cause of the accident and are offering support to our colleagues' families and our employees at the mine site."

(The Associated Press also contributed to this report.)