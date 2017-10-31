Two Miners Killed to be Remembered With Moment of Silence Friday Night

Two miners killed earlier this week at Marigold Mine will be remembered at a ceremony Friday night at Battle Mountain High School.

A moment of silence will be held at 6 p.m. at the Silver Standard Resources Complex, Tim Knight Field before the NIAA Division 2 Playoff game.

SSR Mining Inc. says Pete Kuhn and Omar Bernal were riding in a van that was run over by a truck Tuesday afternoon.

Seven trainees in the van were treated for minor injuries and released from an area hospital. The driver of the haul truck was hospitalized for treatment of shock.

Paul Benson, president and CEO of the mining company based in British Columbia, says it will take some time to determine what caused the accident. The U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration is investigating.

Operations at the mine have since been suspended, and SSR-Mining released this statement on the incident.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleagues, and our heartfelt sympathy goes out to their families," said Paul Benson, President and CEO of SSR Mining. "This incident is particularly upsetting as the health and safety of our employees is our highest priority. We are fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation to determine the cause of the accident and are offering support to our colleagues' families and our employees at the mine site."

