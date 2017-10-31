Marigold Mining Accident Results in Multiple Fatalities - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Marigold Mining Accident Results in Multiple Fatalities

Posted: Updated:

A mining accident involving contact between a haul truck and a light vehicle at the Marigold Mine resulted in two fatalities and multiple injuries Tuesday afternoon near Battle Mountain.

Marigold requested all available resources and Humboldt County Sheriff's Office, Humboldt General Hospital, the Winnemucca Police Department and the Nevada Highway Patrol all responded. 

The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office has launched a joint investigation with the Mine Safety and Health Administration.

Operations at the mine have been suspended, and SSR-Mining, the company that is associated with the mine, has released a statement on the incident. 

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleagues, and our heartfelt sympathy goes out to their families," said Paul Benson, President and CEO of SSR Mining. "This incident is particularly upsetting as the health and safety of our employees is our highest priority. We are fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation to determine the cause of the accident and are offering support to our colleagues' families and our employees at the mine site."

