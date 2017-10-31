Reno a Fun Place for the Child at Heart

The Nevada Department of Transportation has announced Galletti Way has been closed in both directions near Kietzke Lane due to water on the road. This is a developing story, and it will be updated with details as they become known.More >>
The missing teen has been found and is safe.More >>
It was initially reported as a smoke alarm, and when units arrived, smoke was found coming from one of the units.More >>
Sparks police are responding to to an injury crash at the intersection of Prater and Pullman. The intersection has been shut down, and they are asking the public to avoid the area. This story will be updated with details as they become known.More >>
The accident involved contact between a haul truck and a light vehicle at the Marigold Mine and resulted in two fatalities and multiple injuries.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol has identified the motorcycle rider killed in a crash on US95A in Fernley on Sunday afternoon.More >>
University of Nevada, Reno Police Chief Adam Garcia is apologizing for an officer who appears to be wearing a Colin Kaepernick costume for Halloween.More >>
They were last seen in the area of Sun Valley Boulevard and Leon Drive at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. They may have been heading for the Stead area.More >>
Fire crews say multiple fires broke out along Highway 395 near Parr Blvd. in Reno late Tuesday morning.More >>
