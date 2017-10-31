Reno a Fun Place for the Child at Heart

With a growing scene of activities and businesses geared for adults, Reno has become a city that caters to all of us who are a child at heart. So whether it be coloring and playing with your children at the Discovery Museum, or trying to find a way out of a puzzle room with your friends, experts say it's never too late to release your inner kid.

"When we're little kids, we want to be adults, and when we get to be adults we miss being a little kid,” said family therapist Ron Cummings.

Cummings says children know how to have fun more than any of us. Which is why, now-a-days, more of us are trying to put ourselves into kids' shoes.

"My passion is to go skiing as much as I can, just like I did when I was a kid. I just appreciate it more now because now I have to work for it,” said Cummings.

Places like escape rooms are just one type of business popping up in Reno that disguises its child-like demeanor with a spin for grown-ups.

"Sometimes in the room, they solve a puzzle or a riddle and they jump up and down so it definitely takes you back,” said Puzzle Room Reno’s general manager Rich Scurry.

Bars like Press Start and The Eddy give people a chance to sip on an adult beverage while they play arcade and yard games.

"We all grow up, playing games, so to revisit it and have fun it just allows you to de-stress and relax,” said Carol Davis of Ireland.

"All the things that you used to do as a kid, you can still do as an adult, you're just allowed to do them after the street lights come on,” said Cameron Klufkee of Ely.

And while most grown-ups won't be going door-to door on Halloween to collect candy for themselves, Cummings says the holiday is still the perfect excuse to dress up, go out with your kids and escape from the realities of adulthood.

"I think it's healthy, that's what jokes are all about, that's what gags are all about, that's what laughing is all about."