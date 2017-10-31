K-3rd Grade Students Trick or Treat at the Washoe County Complex

Over 150 K-3rd grade students from Glenn Duncan STEM Academy trick or treated at the Washoe County Complex Tuesday morning.

This was made possible by a unique partnership between Glenn Duncan and Washoe County through Education Alliance Partner in Education Program, which enables Washoe County to work and volunteer year-round with a local elementary school.

Students were able to dress up and trick or treat through decorated halls and were even escorted by a sheriff's office motorcade.