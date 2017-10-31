NDOT Announces WB I80 Single Lane Closures

The Nevada Department of Transportation has announced midday, single-lane closures on westbound Interstate 80 east of Sparks through the coming weeks to allow roadside erosion repairs and drainage clearing.

One westbound lane of I-80 will be closed between the Patrick area and Vista Boulevard from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays Tuesday, Oct. 31 through mid-November. Motorists should anticipate minor travel delays, and are advised to allow extra travel time.

Fallen rocks and eroded sediment will be removed from behind the roadside concrete barrier rail. NDOT will remove and haul away the eroded rocks and dirt, helping to keep roadsides drainages functioning and reducing potential future flooding on interstate lanes. Boulders and rocks will also be removed from where they have been captured behind the roadside, rock-fall fence.