Washoe County Library to Hold Food for Fines Drive

For those with an exorbitant amount of library fines, or for those just looking for a way to donate food to a good cause, the Washoe County Library will be holding their annual "Food for Fines" drive during the month of November. They are asking participants to bring cans or boxes of non-perishable food to any library location or to the Second Judicial District Court’s Law Library and Family Division Self Help Center.

“Everyone is welcome to participate in this collaborative food drive," said Washoe County Library Director Jeff Scott. "Each year the library has delivered thousands of pounds of food to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada and Project MANA. We are pleased to continue to offer this opportunity.”

These food items are especially needed: Canned meats, fish and peanut butter; macaroni & cheese and pasta meals; powdered milk, baby formula and baby food; complete meals in a can such as stew, chili, ravioli and hearty soups; canned fruits, juice and vegetables; dry cereal, oatmeal, rice and pasta.

As an incentive, donations can be traded out for late fees and fines.

Food barrels are also located at the Washoe County Law Library at 75 Court Street and the Family Division Self Help Center located at 1 S. Sierra.

Donated food will be delivered to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada. Donations made at the Incline Village Library will help support Project MANA.